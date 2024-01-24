Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

