Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.