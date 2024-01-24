Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

