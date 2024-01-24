Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

