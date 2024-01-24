Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,808 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $19,724,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $55.92.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

