Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

