Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

