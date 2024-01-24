Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 241,787 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,873,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $583.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

