Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,301,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $91.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.