Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,363 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

