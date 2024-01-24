Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

