Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

