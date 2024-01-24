Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.