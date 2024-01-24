Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDW opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

