Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

