Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.