Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,453,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

