Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

