Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

