Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 107 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 13,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,861 shares of company stock worth $9,454,240 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

