Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

ROBT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

