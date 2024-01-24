Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

