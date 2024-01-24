Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.