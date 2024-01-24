Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

