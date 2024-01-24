Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 259 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

