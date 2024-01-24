Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 294 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

