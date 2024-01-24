Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 307 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after purchasing an additional 589,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $73.26.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

