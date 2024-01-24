Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.