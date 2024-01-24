Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.