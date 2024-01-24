Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 95.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average is $436.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.60.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

