Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 40,633 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,633 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

