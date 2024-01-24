Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

