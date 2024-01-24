Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 8,514 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

