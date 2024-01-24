Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.