Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 52.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

