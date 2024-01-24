MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 264,654 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

