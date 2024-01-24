Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $384.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.