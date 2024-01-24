Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

