McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGRC stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

