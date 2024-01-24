M&T Bank Corp Has $2.36 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.65 and a 52-week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

