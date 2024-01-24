M&T Bank Corp Has $2.55 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

