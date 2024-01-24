M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,909 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

