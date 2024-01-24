Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.