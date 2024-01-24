Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

