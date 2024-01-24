Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.60.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.99. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

