Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average of $436.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.60.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

