Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 83461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.96.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

