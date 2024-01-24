NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 251.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 969.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

