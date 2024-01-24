Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

