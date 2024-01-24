Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $20,617,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.