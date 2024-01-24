Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

