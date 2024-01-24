NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of NiSource worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after acquiring an additional 223,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

