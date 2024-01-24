Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY23 guidance at $22.45-22.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $467.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

